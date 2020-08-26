Janice Lee Butts, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in St. Joseph. She was born September 21, 1940 in St. Joseph, daughter of Marjorie and Lester Venable. She graduated from Central High School, and she married Galen Butts on November 18, 1967. She retired from Heartland Hospital as a surgical technician. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting, reading, and she was a stamper. Janice was a wonderful loving grandmother, and was very faithful and dedicated to the Lord. She was a member The Lighthouse Church. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Galen in 2015, and granddaughter, Tiffany Schock. Survivors include, daughters, Jody (Stan Larkin) Schock of St. Joseph, Jannette Gramer of St. Joseph, and Gayla (Jody Hughes) Wells of St. Joseph, brother, Bill L. Venable of Kansas City, MO, grandchildren, Ashley Albert, Matthew Crossfield, Marjorie Crossfield, Nicholas Klepees, Alexandria Palmer, and Addison Hughes, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Butts has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Long officiating. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.