Janice Lee Hochenauer 78, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. She was born January 4, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Geneva "Eleanor" and Johnny Hochenauer. She graduated from Benton High School in 1959, and worked as a flora designer at Myers Watson Florist, and most recently retired from Kohls. Janice was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include son, David (Teresa) Bobela and their son Matthew Bobela, of Saint Joseph, MO, son, Paul (Melissa) Farris of Kansas City, MO, and his daughter, Hannah. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM Wednesday, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Richard Rocha Celebrant. The Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.