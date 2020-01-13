Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Janice Lee Hochenauer, 78

Visitation: Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 10:00 AM - 10:30 Am @ St. Patricks Catholic Church. 1813 South 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64503. ■ Rosary: Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 10:30 AM @ St. Patricks Catholic Church. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 11:00 AM @ St. Patricks Catholic Church.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:07 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Janice Lee Hochenauer 78, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. She was born January 4, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Geneva "Eleanor" and Johnny Hochenauer. She graduated from Benton High School in 1959, and worked as a flora designer at Myers Watson Florist, and most recently retired from Kohls. Janice was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include son, David (Teresa) Bobela and their son Matthew Bobela, of Saint Joseph, MO, son, Paul (Melissa) Farris of Kansas City, MO, and his daughter, Hannah. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM Wednesday, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Richard Rocha Celebrant. The Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories