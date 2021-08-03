Clear
Janice Marie Carriger, 63

Janice Marie Carriger, 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:34 PM

Janice Marie Carriger, 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born September 30, 1957 in St. Joseph, daughter of Violet and Robert Alders. She graduated from Lafayette High School. She married Hubert "Dopie" Carriger. Janice worked at Sherwood Medical and St. Joe Frontier Casino as a custodian. Janice was our angel on earth. She was the epitome of kindness. She was kind to everyone, whether she knew you or not. Janice enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. Her beautiful yard reflected her love of flowers. Working in her yard, having her nails polished, and shopping (she loved her blouses) brought her tremendous joy. However, her family and grandchildren are what she lived for. Janice was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Alders, mother, Violet Lucille Alders, sister, Carol Baker, brother, Rick Alders. Survivors include, husband, Hubert "Dopie" Carriger of the home, sons, Shannon and Jason Carriger, sisters, Brenda (Carroll) Bennett, Diana Hays and Betty (Chuck) Davis, brothers, Robert Jr., Danny, Mike and Clyde (Julie) Alders, all of St. Joseph, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 2, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Janice Carriger Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
