Janice Marie (Gardner) Evans, 67,St. Joseph MO

It is with great sadness we announce Janice Marie (Gardner) Evans, 67, departed this life October 8, 2018 while in her sleep, after a nearly 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Janice was born October 12, 1950 and was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph MO and a 1968 graduate of Bishop Leblond High School.

She operated a childcare in her home for most of her life, caring and nurturing countless children for many years.

Janice was an athlete and excelled in many sports but was most avid about softball. She was a highly regarded teammate and traveled throughout the region competing in numerous tournaments. She competed up until her son entered little league and then became active in coaching for the Kiwanis Club. She was also a fierce racquetball player, winning a city championship in the early 80’s.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy (Slibowski) Gardner, sister Carol Walters and brother Gary Gardner. She is survived by her two children, daughter Ann Marie Blizzard of St. Joseph and son Brian Evans of Summerville SC. She is also survived by sisters, Judy (Leonard) Clements of KC, Theresa Newberry of St. Joseph and brothers, Roger (Karen) Gardner of Laurie MO, Mike Gardner of Grain Valley MO and 4 grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Brooke and Sarah.

She was a wonderful mother, sister and grandmother. Her strength and determination was uncanny. She had a heartfelt and ardent faith in our Lord and Savior. A lifelong Catholic, she is now free from suffering and is in paradise with her adored departed family and friends. Janice adored her beloved pet dogs. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter or Rehabilitation Institute of Kansas City (who provides items for disabled persons).

Funeral services will be held on October 20, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 9:15 am with mass at 9:30. Interment following mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.