Janice Nell Hedrick

1933-2020

Janice Nell Hedrick, 87, Merriam, Kansas, passed away Thursday October 8, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Richard and Florence (Boe) Mason.

Janice married Gilbert Paul Hedrick December 2, 1956. He survives of the home.

Janice met the love of her life, Paul, while attending the University of Kansas where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Music Education in 1956. Later while raising their four children she earned a Master's in Organ Performance and Church Music in 1976 from the University of Missouri Kansas City, while studying under world renowned organist John Obetz. Janice and her family are members of the Community of Christ Mission Road Congregation where she served as an Elder and was the choral music director and organist for 60 years.

She enjoyed long distance walks, charitable fund raising and playing the piano and organ. At the age of 60, she had her first skydiving experience. Janice walked her first Disney marathon at the age of 70 and was awarded a Disney Mickey Mouse Medal, and was the second oldest to finish the race. This experience became the catalyst to her organizing 12 annual Kansas City - area historical multi-day walks entitled “Because It’s There To Do” or BITTD. Her friends and family joined her on these walks as fundraisers for the Central Avenue Center of Hope of Kansas City, Kansas. She loved to participate in and watch sports, attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting activities, and also music recitals. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and attending any OFCC event that she could. Always enjoyed family gatherings with games, great food, and laughter. Her family and grandchildren were the love of her life. Her belief and faith in the Living Hope of Jesus Christ flowed through her music.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Grant; parents; and brother, Ronald G. Mason.

Survivors include children, Stephen Hedrick (Mary), Russell Hedrick (Debbie), Douglas Hedrick (Maria), Susan Rehm (William); grandchildren, Mitchell Hedrick (Alison), Allison, Greg, Hannah, William, Christopher, Mason, Weston; brother, Richard W. Mason, Jr; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private Graveside Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Central Avenue Center of Hope 11 N. 15th St. Kansas City, KS 66102. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.