Janice R. Halter April 14, 1937 - February 4, 2019

Janice R. Halter
1937-2019

Janice R. Halter, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, February 4, 2019, after a long battle with lung disease.
She was born April 14, 1937 in Galt, MO.
Janice married Vincent Halter on November 30, 1957; he survives of the home.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vesta (McElfresh) Moore.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Deborah Halter-Park; sons, Mark Halter (Lynn), Gregg Halter; granddaughters, Samantha Halter, Molly Hudson (Cody); and great-grandson, Boston Hudson.
