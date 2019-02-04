Janice R. Halter April 14, 1937 - February 4, 2019

Janice R. Halter

1937-2019

Janice R. Halter, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, February 4, 2019, after a long battle with lung disease.

She was born April 14, 1937 in Galt, MO.

Janice married Vincent Halter on November 30, 1957; he survives of the home.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vesta (McElfresh) Moore.

Additional survivors include her daughter, Deborah Halter-Park; sons, Mark Halter (Lynn), Gregg Halter; granddaughters, Samantha Halter, Molly Hudson (Cody); and great-grandson, Boston Hudson.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri.