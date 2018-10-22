Clear
Janice Rose Fanning, 84, of St. Joseph

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home with interment following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home.

Janice Rose Fanning, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at a local health care facility. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home with interment following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave
St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Janice Rose Fanning
August 11, 1934 - October 21, 2018

