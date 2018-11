Janie May Kerns July 10, 1956 - November 27, 2018

Janie May Kerns 62, of Agency, Missouri passed away Tuesday November 27, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care hospital. She was born July 10, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Alda & Preston Duncan. She married Jack Kerns Jr. on September 16, 2002 and he survives of the home. She graduated from Benton High School, and retired from Mead Products after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening and anything outside, she also loved her dogs and cats. She was a member of the Frederick Blvd Baptist Church. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Amy Duncan, and former husband, Johnnie Kerns. Survivors include: her husband, Jack L. Kerns Jr. of the home, son, Jonathan Kerns, Agency, MO, daughter, Courtney (Chris) Jensen, Monet, MO, grandsons, Remi & Dakota Jensen, twin sister, Jeanie Kay Harris, Gower, MO, brother, Arnold Duncan, St. Joseph, and sister, Sherri (Tommy) Russell, Clarksdale, MO. Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 5:00 pm at the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.