Obituary

Janis Eudora Weakley, 81, Gower, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born January 25, 1938.

Janis married Charles Weakley October 16, 1957; he preceded her in death September 10, 2016.

She was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities, through the years. Janis was a member of the Women’s Circle and had also worked in the church office.

Throughout her life, she worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and law firms. Janis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who cherished spending time with family and loved ones. She possessed many talents, but family was the center of her life.

Janis was also preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mavie (Woodward) Moore; brother, Robert Moore; sisters, Luetta Miller, Delores Stamp and Doris Croner.

Survivors include daughter, Shelly McPhee (Roy); son, Darin Weakley (Michelle); grandchildren, Jared, Luke, and Joel McPhee, Brynn Whorton (Seth), Price and Justin Weakley; great-granddaughter, Jalea Bernard; sister-in-law, Aljean Moore, numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church.