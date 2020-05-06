Jarritt Kyle Stroud
1990-2020
Jarritt Kyle Stroud, 29, Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born August 23, 1990 in Dallas, Texas to Jerry and Lisa (Zacha) Stroud.
Jarritt was a technician for a telecommunications company and served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include father, Jerry Stroud; stepmother, Robin Stroud; and brother, Jordan Stroud.
Jarritt was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service.
