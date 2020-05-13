Jasmine N. Swearingin

1994-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Jasmine Nicole Swearingin, 26, Cameron, passed away, May 8, 2020.

She was born January 28, 1994 in Fontana, California.

Jasmine graduated from Pattonsburg High School and worked as a cashier at Jones Travel Mart.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Bernice Swearingin and uncle, Donald Swearingin.

Survivors: mother, Sylvia Swearingin; son, Mason Swearingin; sister, Mary Rutherford; niece, Remi Wilson, and cousin, Dennis Swearingin, all of Altamont.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO