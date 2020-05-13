Jasmine N. Swearingin
1994-2020
Cameron, Missouri- Jasmine Nicole Swearingin, 26, Cameron, passed away, May 8, 2020.
She was born January 28, 1994 in Fontana, California.
Jasmine graduated from Pattonsburg High School and worked as a cashier at Jones Travel Mart.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Bernice Swearingin and uncle, Donald Swearingin.
Survivors: mother, Sylvia Swearingin; son, Mason Swearingin; sister, Mary Rutherford; niece, Remi Wilson, and cousin, Dennis Swearingin, all of Altamont.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO
Related Content
- Jasmine Nicole Swearingin, 26
- Maureen Nicole (Sweet) Parrett, age 36 of Platte City, MO
- Taylor Joseph Lorenz, 26
- Ashley Nicole Durham, 33, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Beth Ann (Caldwell) Roberts February 26, 1950 - April 11, 2018
- Marilyn Jean Roberts April 26, 1934 - March 28, 2018
- Derrick Ray Balagna, 26, of Platte City, MO
- Sharon Sue Bally October 26, 1938 - August 20, 2018
- Hazel E. Johnston May 26, 1921 - September 6, 2018
- Georgia "Georgi" Anne Cargill November 26, 1951 - September 7, 2018
Scroll for more content...