Jason Darnell King

April 14, 1973 - December 14, 2018

Jason Darnell King 45, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday December 14, 2018 in St. Joseph. He was born April 14, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Benton High School, and was working at Bradken - Atchison, KS. He loved life, music and BBQ with his friends and family. He attended 1st Baptist Maintain Union. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Flora King, brother Albert King, and adopted parents, Richard & Jennie Johnson. Survivors include: son Jaden King, sisters: Viletta Kretzschmer, and sister, Lavon King, brothers: William, George, Kenny, Al, Ivan, and Curtis King, best friend Nate Hood, as well as numerous adopted brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are pending: Memorials are requested to the Jason King Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or Online at www.ruppfuneral.com, Obituary, Funeral funding.