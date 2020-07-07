Clear

Jason Lee Edwards, 48

Service: Saturday, August 8th, 2020 2:30 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089.

Jason Lee Edwards, 48, of Kansas City, MO formerly of Turner, KS passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born on September 13, 1971 to Ronnie Joe and Judy M. (Andersen) Edwards in Kansas City, MO. Jason grew up in Turner, KS and in 1990 he graduated from Turner High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jason attended Vatterott College where he received his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Jason worked as an electrician. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and was an avid tool collector. Jason loved spending time with his family and his son Ayden.

He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Edwards and uncles Bill Edwards and Bobby Edwards.

Jason is survived by his son Ayden Edwards; his mother Judy Edwards; sister Lori Edwards; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Monday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we saw a few clouds move into the area. We will clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
