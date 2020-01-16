Clear

Jason Michael Vannaman, 46

Visitation: Sunday, January 19th, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Monday, January 20th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Interment: King Hill Cemetery.

Jason Vannaman 46, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born May 5, 1973 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Linda and John Vannaman. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991, and retired from the Air Force - Air National Guard. He was working at Seamon Shuske, and he was the owner operator of the First and Last Chance Tavern. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and fishing. Survivors include, his parents, daughters, Haley Vannaman and Katherine Vannaman, grandson, Levi, and sister, Georgia (Michael) Roads of St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Monday, January 20, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

