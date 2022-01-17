Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jay Daniel Penwell, 53

Jay Daniel Penwell, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:41 PM

Jay Daniel Penwell, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home. He was born February 22, 1968 in Mountain View, CA, son of Melba and Robert Penwell. Jay married Angela Bowman on June 11, 2001. Jay was employed by Snorkel, and he was a loyal Raider's Fan. Jay was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife, Angela Penwell of the home, step-daughter, Tasha (Kyle) Hamilton of Raymore, MO, son, Scott Penwell of Longmont, CO, daughter, Jamie Penwell of Erie, CO, sister, Tiffany Clem of CA, and grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Penwell will be cremated following services

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories