Jay Daniel Penwell, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home. He was born February 22, 1968 in Mountain View, CA, son of Melba and Robert Penwell. Jay married Angela Bowman on June 11, 2001. Jay was employed by Snorkel, and he was a loyal Raider's Fan. Jay was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife, Angela Penwell of the home, step-daughter, Tasha (Kyle) Hamilton of Raymore, MO, son, Scott Penwell of Longmont, CO, daughter, Jamie Penwell of Erie, CO, sister, Tiffany Clem of CA, and grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Penwell will be cremated following services
