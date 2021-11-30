Jay Loyd Whorton, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021.

He was born February 27, 1924 in Helena, Missouri to Basil and Lois (Dorrel) Whorton.

Jay married Hazel Iris Ebersold on June 9, 1946. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2019.

He was a member of the United States Navy, serving in World War II in the South Pacific aboard the USS Baltimore as a gunner’s mate. He was a part of the occupation of Japan as a guard to the Emporer’s Palace.

For 52 years, Jay was a farmer and active in the Union Star community and church. He grew up farming with horses, fishing and trapping.

Jay enjoyed time with his family, John Deere tractors, playing and watching sports, especially baseball.

He was also preceded in death by parents; grandsons, Tony Fawl and Cody Bengford; great-grandson, Hunter Fawl; great-granddaughters, Hope Townsend and Faith Stoll; brother, Don Whorton (Georgia); sister, Neva Wolford (Bill); brothers-in-law, Pete Wheeler and Robert Wood.

Survivors include children, Lennis Courtney (Dean), Greg Whorton (Vonya), Dennis Whorton (Christine), Joan Irwin (Beck), Jerry Max Whorton (Tamara), and Mitchell Whorton (Rhonda); 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sister, Dixie Wood; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Central Christian Church, 1501 North Leonard Road, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.