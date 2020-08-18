Jay Patrick McGlothlin 61, of Stanberry, MO., passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 near Stanberry, MO. He was born March 30, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Donna & Francis McGlothlin. He attended Benton High School, and he was working at Green Energy in Stanberry, Missouri. He enjoyed everything outside, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, riding bikes, making moonshine, and he was the master of apple pie. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rita Haggard, and brother, Albert McGlothlin. Survivors include: former wife, Barbara Fanning, Stanberry, MO, daughters, Donna McGlothlin, Bobbi Jo McGlothlin (Juan Gonzalez), Stacie Painter (William Dawson), Liberty Joyce, and Jennifer (Eddie) Brown, sons; Jay Patrick McGlothlin Jr., DJ (Jamie) McGlothlin, and Jake Jacobs, brothers, James McGlothlin, Gary (Rhonda) McGlothlin, Steve (Karla) McGlothlin, Glenn (Terry) McGlothlin, sister, Diane McGlothlin (Robert Funk), as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral service and live stream: 3:00 p.m. Thursday August 20, 2020 at the Rupp Chapel. Memorials are requested to the Jay P McGlothlin Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online funding at www.ruppfuneral.com.