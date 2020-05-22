Jay Scharig Gruver, 79

Jay S. Gruver, 79, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Liberty, MO. Jay was born Oct. 27th, 1940 in Kansas City, MO, an only child, to Lillian and Dean Gruver. He graduated from Shawnee Mission (North) High School in 1958 and later graduated with his doctor of pharmacy from UMKC School of Pharmacy. He married Vicki Adams in 1962 and together they had 3 children. He owned and operated Key Rexall Pharmacy in Overland Park, KS for 20 years, with a career as a pharmacist spanning over 48 years. His legacy was in supporting the customers he came to know as friends. He loved to hunt, camp and go off-roading in his Jeep. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Andrew. He is survived by his son Barry, daughter-in-law Catherine Spong, MD, and four grandchildren: Juliana, Winston, Genevieve, and Beatrice; and his daughter, Amy (Anderson), and granddaughter Emma. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Kidney Foundation or ASPCA are appreciated.