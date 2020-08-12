Clear

Jaycie Nicole Smith, 22

Visitation: Sunday, August 16th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Monday, August 17th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jaycie Nicole Smith
1997-2020

Jaycie Nicole Smith, 22, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
She was born November 21, 1997 in New Bern, North Carolina to Kenneith and Taira (Hatton) Smith.
Jaycie enjoyed traveling, Disney World, shopping for clothes and shoes, swimming, being read or talked to and playing with her brothers.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Virgil and Eunice Streck, Charles and Leona Leffler, George and Juanita Smith and Sara Hatton.
Survivors include her parents, brothers, Liam and Landon Smith; grandparents, Kenneith and Rosemary Smith, Rex and Sherrie Neiderhauser, Randy Hatton (Eva Engberg); uncles, Randy Hatton (Tina), Matt Smith (Sarah); aunts, Kim Frazer (Butch), Julie Hatton, Hope Ray (Eddie); numerous cousins and other extended family.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

