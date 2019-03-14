Jean Ann Albers, 92, of St. Joseph, MO

Jean's Obituary

Jean Ann Albers, 92, of St. Joseph, died March 9, 2019. Jean was born October 3, 1926 in St. Joseph, to Thomas and Nellie Irene (Bally) Riley.

She was raised in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School and Gard Business School. She then started working at different livestock commission offices where she met her future husband Warren. They were married September 24, 1950.

She and Warren owned and operated the National Livestock Commission. When they started their family she stayed home to raise their children.

She was a member of Journey Baptist Church, Gideon's International Auxiliary, and the Carnegie Culture Club.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Warren Albers on November 27, 2015; brother T.C. Riley, Jr.; and a sister Lorraine Jackson.

Survivors include her children, David Albers (Gayle) of O'Fallon; Annette Leader (Ray) of St. Joseph; Gayla Lenhardt (Matt) of O'Fallon; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister's-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions to Gideon's International or Journey Baptist Church would be appreciated.

Services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, March 15, 2019, after 2:00 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.