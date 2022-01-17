Jean Ann Grimes, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Harold Grimes, Sr.; and son, Harold Grimes, Jr.
She is survived by sons, Timothy Nelson and Carl Grimes (Jenifer Watson).
Arrangements Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Jean’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Jean’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.
