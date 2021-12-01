Jean Ann James, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at a Wathena, KS health care facility. She was born July 13, 1941 in St. Joseph, daughter of Elizabeth and Herman Parsons. She attended Clarksdale High School, receiving her diploma in 1960. She married Jerry L. James on June 8, 1958 in Clarksdale, Missouri in a double wedding with her sister Marjorie and her late husband, Sonny. She worked at Parisoff's and later at the Community Blood Center. Jean Ann's hobbies included crafting, attending garage sales and playing bingo. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and King Hill Christian Church. Jean Ann was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Evelyn Mapel. Survivors include, husband of 63 years, Jerry L. James of St Joseph, children, Jerri Ann (Dennis) Daly of St. Joseph, Rhonda (Rob) Robertson of Gallatin, MO, Randall (Sue) James of St. Joseph, sister, Marjorie Leslie of St. Joseph, sister, Betty (Jim) McIntosh of St. Joseph, sister, Mary Kay Reid of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Brian and Aaron (Laura) Turner, Sara (Jeff) Roland, Jennifer Daly, Tanner James (Chad), and Erica (Aaron) Walker and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses, aides and workers at Wathena Health Care and Rehabilitation for the care they provided Jean Ann in her final days.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.