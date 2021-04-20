Clear
Jean Ann (Moore) Gregory, 66

Jean Ann (Moore) Gregory, 66, Easton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a brief illness.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:12 AM

She was born in Clarksdale, Missouri on October 7, 1954 to J.L. and Wanda Moore. Jean graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She married Daniel Gregory on May 5, 1972. He survives of the home.
She was a family-owned farmer with her husband in the Cosby and Easton, Missouri area. Jean was also an avid flower gardener and loved spending time with her granddaughter, Summer.
She was a former member of Dairy Farmers of America for 40 years.
Jean was preceded in death by her father, J.L. Moore; sister, Cheryl Moore Christian; and brother, Rickie Moore.
Additional survivors include son, Paul Gregory; mother, Wanda Moore; granddaughter, Summer Gannaway (Trenton); great-grandson, Wesley Gannaway; sister, Candace Bartlett (Mike); brothers, Randy Moore (Sharon), Bradley Moore (Lisa), Len Moore (Jodi); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Blakley Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

