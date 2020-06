Jean Elizabeth Kirkendoll

1944-2020

Jean Elizabeth Kirkendoll, 75, Gallatin, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She was born August 18, 1944 to Donald “Doc” and Offa (Jones) Woody.

Jean married Lyndell “Bud” Kirkendoll in 1964.

She was a 1962 graduate of Gallatin High School.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ron and Roy “Burr” Woody.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Bud Kirkendoll; son, Tony Kirkendoll (April), daughter, Staci Hamilton (Doug); grandchildren, Caleb Kirkendoll (Abbi), Tristan Hamilton, Haley Melte, Kasey Melte; great-grandchildren, Willow Kirkendoll, Theo Kirkendoll; brother, Jerry Woody; extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers would be greatly appreciated.