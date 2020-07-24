Jean Gayle (Haynes) Parker

1931-2020

Jean Gayle (Haynes) Parker, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was born on February 16, 1931 to Sherman and Frances (Bowlin) Haynes in St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended Lindbergh Elementary and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1948. While there she was in the Lampion Honor Society and was elected Miss Shamrock in 1947. After high school, she attended Oklahoma Baptist University and St. Joseph Junior College.

On December 8, 1950 she married Harvey Lee Parker, Jr. at the King Hill Baptist Church. They were the first couple married in the new sanctuary. While Harvey was serving with the Air National Guard in France, Jean Gayle and 39 others from the King Hill church volunteered to start a mission in the vacant Hundley Methodist Church building. This became the Calvary Baptist Church.

After taking a 20-year semester break to raise her children, she enrolled at Missouri Western College and earned her B.S. in Secondary Education in 1970, where she graduated Magnum Cum Laude. She obtained her master’s degree from Northwest Missouri College in 1975. Jean Gayle was a teacher in the St. Joseph School District. Her subjects were Social Studies and English. She taught at Bliss Junior High, Truman Middle School, and Benton High School.

As an avocation. Harvey was the Worship Leader at First Baptist Church. Jean Gayle was always at his side directing children’s choirs and planning special events. Their last ministry at the church was team teaching an adult Sunday School Class.

Jean Gayle was a past president of St. Joseph Sweet Adelines and a member of Questers. Her hobbies were genealogy and scrapbooking. The couple traveled extensively in search of ancestors.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Harvey; daughter, Michele Beamon (Robert); son, Wesley Alan Parker (Pamela); four grandchildren, John Beamon (Calyn), Seth Parker (Sara), Kinsey Redmond (Chris), Benjamin Parker; great-grandchildren, Kate and Jane Parker, Ellie and Logan Redmond; sister, Joyce Ann Poe, of Indiana, Indianapolis; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, First Baptist Church. Friends may call 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church.