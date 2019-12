Jean (Goodwin) Lesnak

1928-2019

Jean (Goodwin) Lesnak, 91, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.

She was born February 11, 1928 in Martinsville, Missouri to Roy and Maude (Wilson) Goodwin.

Jean was an office manager at Gentry County Memorial Hospital before she retired in 1992.

She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dewene Westlake and Nina Henton, brothers, Franklin Goodwin and Dwight Goodwin; grandson, Fred Kerns Jr., and husbands, Billy Kerns and John Lesnak.

Survivors include her sons, Fred Kerns (Vickie), Omaha, Nebraska, Tom Lesnak (Maggie), Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Tim Kerns, Kyle Lesnak and Cassandra Lesnak; sisters, Joan Hensley (Kenneth), Albany, Missouri, and Jane Miller (Dan), Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, MO. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.