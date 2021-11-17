Jean Insco, 91

Jean Insco died peacefully at her home of natural causes on November 13th, 2021. She was 91. She was born Jean Ann Jackson on December 17th, 1929. She was a child of the Great Depression.

She graduated in 1948 from Lafayette high school and attended St. Joseph Junior College for two years. She married JC Insco, the love of her life who became her best friend, in 1948. They were married for 45 years until his death in 1993.

Jean was an avid reader who loved crosswords and other word puzzles. She was an excellent picker at garage sales. She had many friends.

She was a strong woman of faith who loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her brother John (1963), her mother Anna, nee Nelson (1967) her father John (1970), her son Stephen (1995), and her daughter-in-law Christi (1995).

She is survived by her children, Michael, Tim (Terry), Jeff (Sandy) all of St. Joseph, and Joan Insco of Platte County.

Grandchildren are Megan Insco (Ben Karlin) of Brookline, MA, Matt Insco (Dietlinde Heilmayr) of Bethlehem, PA, Travis Insco (Anna) of Lee's Summit, MO, Jason Insco (Lia) of Agency, MO, Justin Insco of Gower, MO, Taylor Wolfe of St. Joseph, MO, Sarah Insco (Zachery Clements) of Colorado Springs, CO, Amy Insco of Kansas City, MO and Meredith 'Mimi' Insco of Staunton, VA.

Great Grandchildren are Avery Wolfe of St. Joseph, MO, Ezra and Elias Karlin of Brookline, MA, Layne and Catherine Insco of Agency, MO.

She was loved and cherished by her family and friends.

Per her request, there will be no funeral or visitation. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.