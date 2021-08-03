Clear
Jean "Jeannie" Marie Middleton, 59

Jean "Jeannie" Marie Middleton 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:08 PM

Jean "Jeannie" Marie Middleton 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born October 12, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, and she attended Lafayette High School. She married Theodore "Ted" Middleton on September 12, 2003, and he survives of the home. She worked as a bartender at the American Tavern, and the VFW Post 11. Jeannie enjoyed traveling and singing, but most especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by father, Billy Callaway, mother, Joann Culver, and step father, Art Culver. Survivors include: husband, Ted Middleton of the home, daughters, Mindy (Elroy) Thayer, Melony (Alex) McDougal, and Tabitha (Louis) Byrd, son, Arthur (Cecilia) Ortega of St. Joseph, MO, stepchildren: Keith Middleton, Pamela Trigg, Jeannie Marie Hood, James Middleton, and Trace' Lock, sisters, Brenda Williams, Abbie (Rick) Elkins, and Edna Nichols, brothers: David (Shannon) Callaway, Lawrence Callaway, Billy Callaway, and Delbert Wolf, aunt, Barbara Honeycutt, 25 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services & public live stream: 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation to follow services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online live stream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
