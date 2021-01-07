Clear
Jean L. Riley, 102

Jean L. Riley, 102, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:25 PM

Jean L. Riley, 102, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.
She was born March 19, 1918 to Otto and Lois (Sybil) Wolfing.
Jean worked at Liebowitz as a bookkeeper. She loved spending time with her family and was active in her church. Jean loved playing board games and always had a smile on her face, especially when deviled eggs were offered.
She was a frequent customer at her brother, Ross’ restaurant, Galvins. Jean was a jokester and earned the name, Miss Smarty Pants at Carriage Square. She enjoyed Life!!
Jean also loved spending time with her Carriage Square family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Riley, Jr., son, John C. Riley, III, siblings, Tom, Ruth, Sybil, Wilma, Ross and niece, Barbara Wolfing.
Survivors include family friends, Janel Thompson and Everett Chapman; nieces, Carol Wolfing Rice (Bobby Jo), Rebecca Rice Young, Amy Rice Clark, Audrey Wolfing, Susan Wagner, and nephews, Brad Wolfing (Tetiana), Richard Zebelean (Cyndi), and various great nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Service & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Room will be open to the public, Saturday 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
