Jean Marie Berry

1937-2020

Jean Marie Berry, 83, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She was born August 21, 1937 in Auburn, New York, one of sixteen children born to Joseph and Jane (Reedy) Farrelly.

Jean was born and raised in New York. She joined the US Navy where she met the love of her life, Richard Berry. They got married August 21, 1959 and later raised three children. Richard preceded Jean in death on November 18, 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher Berry; 1 sister and 2 brothers.

Survivors include her children, Tammy Lawson, Kimber Berry, Rick Berry; grandson, Michael Berry (Erika); great granddaughters, Evelyn Grace Berry, Ada James Berry; 4 sisters, 8 brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.