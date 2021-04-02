Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson, 59

Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson was born May 28, 1961, in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:50 PM

Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson was born May 28, 1961, in Saint Joseph, MO. Jean worked a various restaurants and cafes as a waitress. She lived in Saint Joseph with her husband, Thomas G. Wilson. She is also survived by: brother, Jim (Charlene) Glasgow, 3 sisters, Jackie Muff, Charlene Glasgow, and Charlotte Glasgow, two sons, Leo Jason Eaton and Johnny Lee Eaton, 2 grandkids, Jozee and Titus Eaton, nieces and nephews, Amber, Danelle, James, Timmy, Jeremiah, Michael, Joshua, Amanda, Billy, and Kati, and step father Charles Muff. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Margot Joyce Muff, her father, James Andrew Glasgow, and her brother, William Robert Glasgow. Jean was a fun loving free spirit who was loved by so many and she will never be forgotten. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public livestream 2:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories