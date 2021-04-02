Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson, 59

Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson was born May 28, 1961, in Saint Joseph, MO. Jean worked a various restaurants and cafes as a waitress. She lived in Saint Joseph with her husband, Thomas G. Wilson. She is also survived by: brother, Jim (Charlene) Glasgow, 3 sisters, Jackie Muff, Charlene Glasgow, and Charlotte Glasgow, two sons, Leo Jason Eaton and Johnny Lee Eaton, 2 grandkids, Jozee and Titus Eaton, nieces and nephews, Amber, Danelle, James, Timmy, Jeremiah, Michael, Joshua, Amanda, Billy, and Kati, and step father Charles Muff. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Margot Joyce Muff, her father, James Andrew Glasgow, and her brother, William Robert Glasgow. Jean was a fun loving free spirit who was loved by so many and she will never be forgotten. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public livestream 2:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:50 PM
