WATHENA,KS Jean R. (Livingston) Jansson, 98, formerly of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at her son’s home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Jean was born on March 24, 1923 in Elwood, Kansas to Herman and Rose (Liechti) Livingston. She served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Petty Officer First Class.

Jean is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena.

She married John Jansson on April 19, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 23, 1982. She was also preceded by her parents, daughter-in-law, Jenny Jansson, siblings, Stan, Neil and Don Livingston, Ruth Weir and Janice Livingston.

Survivors include her children; Jack Jansson (Mary Jo), Neil Jansson, Pam Larson (Bob) and

Deb Grandjean (Sam)

9 Grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren

Brother, Paul Livingston

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
