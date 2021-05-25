Jean Renee Roach 72, of Country Club Village, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born October 14, 1948 in St. Joseph, daughter of Ruby and Howard Lawhon. Renee graduated from Benton High School, class of 1966, and she married William "Bill" Roach on June 7, 1968 in St. Joseph. Renee had worked at Sinclair Realtors for 13 years, and prior to that she worked at Far West Credit Union and St. Joseph Postal Credit Union. She loved to knit and crochet. She has made numerous prayer shawls, chemo caps, and many other comfort items for people in need. She also loved spending time with her family and going on vacations. Renee was a longtime member of King Hill Christian Church, where she was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship - Evening Circle, and she was currently a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Renee was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, husband of nearly 53 years, William "Bill" Roach of the home, son, Brent (Mandy) Roach, and daughter, Alison L (Chester) Brown of St. Joseph, honorary son, Robert (Kristin) Jenkins, grandchildren, Spencer Roach, Katie (Aaron) Cooper, Mary (Jason) Carden, Liam Roach, Ryan Roach, Brittnie (Keith) Morgan, Melissa Brown, and Clayton (Mackenzie) Brown, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Amanda Ross, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Roach will be cremated following services. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society