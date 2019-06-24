Clear

Jeanette Marie (Davis) Frump, 63, of Severance, Kansas

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Memorials: NEK Hospice.

Severance, Kansas Jeanette Marie (Davis) Frump, 63, of Severance, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

Jeanette was born on February 21, 1956 in Fort Riley, Kansas to Albert Charles & Jeanette Louise (Boyd) Davis.

She graduated from Elwood High School. Jeanette worked for Wal-Mart in the customer service department & was a member of the Elwood United Community Church.

Jeanette married Billy Lynn Frump on November 9, 1974 in Elwood, Kansas. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Richard Davis Sr., father-in-law, Bill Frump & nephew, Joey Frump.

Additional survivors; daughters, Trina Earl (Dan), Jennifer Edie (Jon),
Heather Frump (Joey Dean).
Grandchildren, Kaliey Smith, Shawn Dean, Hunter Smith & Zoee Edie.
Great-grandchildren, Ca’Thyeis Carrasco & Logan Dean.
Mother, Louise Davis.
Sister, Debbie Lyons.
Brothers, Alby Davis & Doug Davis.
Mother-in-law, Jo Ann Frump.
Numerous nieces & nephews.

