Jeanette Richey 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born February 24, 1942 in Agency, MO, daughter of the late Adelaide and James Wright. She worked as a CNA for several area and Gower nursing homes. She enjoyed camping, going to the casino, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a Baptist. Jeanette was preceded in death by; 1st husband James F Reed, 2nd husband, Jack Ray Richey, Jr., her parents, son, James Reed, sisters, Edna Hensley, Linda Ficklin, Mary Lou McClain, and Shirley Hay, and brothers; James & Larry Wright. Survivors include, daughters, Barbara (John) Bailey, St. Joseph, Debra Stone and Donna Blackshere both of Kansas City, sons, Frank (Cora) Reed, and William (Veronica) Reed of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grand children, nieces and nephews.

Family Funeral services: 2:00pm Monday, with live stream web cast for the public at 2:00 pm Monday at the Rupp Chapel. Friends may call from 10-3 pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home for viewing and to sign the register book. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice. Live Stream (obituary, read more, broadcast) online condolence register book, and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com.