Jeanie Newton

1934-2020

Jeanie Newton, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

She was born September 23, 1934.

Jeanie married Robert Vernon Newton, Sr. January 1953; he preceded her in death June 27, 1997.

She was a kind, loving woman that adored spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanie enjoyed gardening, Chinese checkers, sewing and crossword puzzles.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Margery (Gorton) Powell, and brother, Roger Powell.

Survivors include son, Robert “Bob” Newton, Jr.; daughter, Lori Garber; grandchildren, Kelly Garber, Tracy Garber, Chris Garber (Mercedes), Delaney Garber (Drew); great-grandchildren, Kendyll, Mallory, Luna, Zoey, Everleigh; brother, Aaron “Lee” Powell; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Parkinson’s Foundation of the Heartland.