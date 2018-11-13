Jeanne T. Funderburg 72, of Union Star, Missouri passed from this life to her heavenly home Saturday, November 10, 2018. She was born September 20, 1946 in Miami, Florida, daughter of the late Betty & Ellis Flowers. She attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA, and she worked for Beckman in Fullerton CA as a financial analyst for 27 years. Jeanne married Leland "Lee" Funderburg on December 20, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Elizabeth Ann, and brother, Earl Edwin Flowers. She was a faithful friend to many, and a loving grandmother to Courtney & Tim Magana, and Garrett Jackson and Taylor Judy. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

