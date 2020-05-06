Jeff "Cubs" Hiatt

1966-2020

Hylan Jeffrey "Cubs" Hiatt 54, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born March 6, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Patricia and Hylan Hiatt. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School class of 1984, and worked with his dad as a car detailer. He loved classic cars, hot wheels, the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago Cubs, and the Kansas Chiefs. Jeff was a kind and good person with a big heart and wonderful sense of humor who would lend a helping hand to anyone, but most of all he loved his two boys, and his family. He was a catholic and attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Survivors include his parents, sons Hayden Jacob and Nicolas Gregory Hiatt, sister, Becky (Mike) Tiller, Kansas City, niece, Tiffany Tiller, nephews Brandon Tiller, great niece, Audrey Brennan, and fiance Tonia Fain of the home. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Fr. Lac Pham Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The register book and viewing available from 530 - 8pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.