Jeff L. Corcoran, 58

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jeff L. Corcoran
1962-2020

Jeff L. Corcoran, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
He was born May 15, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Thomas and Joice (Alber) Corcoran.
Jeff enjoyed photography.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include mother; brothers, Wayne, Craig, and David Corcoran (Ok Hui); sister, Brenda Freidel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

