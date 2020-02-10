Jeff Nelson, 60 of Edgerton, Mo., passed away, February 8, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1959 to Bob and Ruth Marie (Spiers) Nelson in Smithville. Jeff grew up in Edgerton, MO and in 1977 he graduated from North Platte High School.

Jeff was a member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City. He worked as a security guard for several years. Jeff loved fishing, mushroom hunting and was an avid sports fan especially the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Ruth Nelson; son Brian Nelson and aunts and uncles Don Spiers, Ella Hackett, Mary Lanham, Paul Spiers, Jim Spiers, Pat Coss, Lois Gabree, J.C. Nelson and Delbert Amos.

He is survived by brother Mike Nelson and wife Jody; niece and nephew Hannah Robertson and husband Chris and Lance Nelson and wife Michelle; great-nephews Camden, Carter, and Martin; aunts and uncles Kelly (Debbie) Spiers, Donna (Clint) Mullendore, Darlene Amos, Sharon (Raymond) Crowder, Evelyn Spiers, Park Gabree, Doris Nelson and Sharon Kay Spiers; numerous cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 15th at Ridgley Cemetery

Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Platte City

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower