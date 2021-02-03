Jeffery Blane Banta, 61

Jeffery Banta 61, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. He was born March 26, 1959 in Houston, TX, son of Evelyn and John Banta Jr. He married Candy Wilkerson on June 2, 2001. Jeff worked as a Diesel Mechanic. His hobbies included fishing and hunting. Jeffery was preceded in death his parents, and brother, John Banta, III. Survivors include, wife, Candy Banta of St Joseph, daughters, Teresa (Mitch) McDonald of King City, MO, Catherine (Chris) Robertson of Kansas City, MO, Amy (Josh) Coddington of Ravanna, MO, Amanda (Matt) Grove of Lees Summit, MO, Samantha Henry of Platte City, MO, brothers, Jim (Johnnie) Banta of Fredericksburg, TX, Jesse (Becky) Banta of Santa Fe, TX, sister, Jaenae (Dave) Coppel of Livingston, TX, grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Hunter, Evelyn, Skie, Teigin, Makaill, Jace, Mya, Palmer, and Dayton.

Mr. Banta has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home.