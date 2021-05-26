Jeffery DeShawn Plummer, 51, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital ER in Maryville, Missouri.

Jeff was born in Fairfax, Missouri, on September 9, 1969, to Larry Allen and Cara Nome (Hicks) Plummer. He had lived in the Maitland and Graham areas all his life. His mother preceded him in death in 1999.

He graduated in 1987 from Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham, Missouri. He had worked in concrete construction in the Maryville area most all his life. He was of the Christian Faith.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his son, Kobie; and working on cars in his spare time.

His survivors include his son, Kobie DeShawn Plummer, Maryville, Missouri; his father, Larry Plummer, Graham, Missouri, 2 brothers: Brad Plummer, Oregon, Missouri, and Jerrod (Adrean) Plummer, Graham, Missouri; his sister, Annissa (Kenneth) Brandon, Mound City, Missouri; his 3 nieces and 2 nephews: Daniell, Quinton, and Graclyn Brandon, and Treyton and Bailea Plummer; and many friends.

Jeff has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri.

The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the Church in Mound City.

His inurnment will be later at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help with final expenses.