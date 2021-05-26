Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jeffery DeShawn Plummer, 51

Jeffery DeShawn Plummer, 51, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital ER in Maryville, Missouri.

Posted: May 26, 2021 4:11 PM

Jeffery DeShawn Plummer, 51, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital ER in Maryville, Missouri.

Jeff was born in Fairfax, Missouri, on September 9, 1969, to Larry Allen and Cara Nome (Hicks) Plummer. He had lived in the Maitland and Graham areas all his life. His mother preceded him in death in 1999.

He graduated in 1987 from Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham, Missouri. He had worked in concrete construction in the Maryville area most all his life. He was of the Christian Faith.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his son, Kobie; and working on cars in his spare time.

His survivors include his son, Kobie DeShawn Plummer, Maryville, Missouri; his father, Larry Plummer, Graham, Missouri, 2 brothers: Brad Plummer, Oregon, Missouri, and Jerrod (Adrean) Plummer, Graham, Missouri; his sister, Annissa (Kenneth) Brandon, Mound City, Missouri; his 3 nieces and 2 nephews: Daniell, Quinton, and Graclyn Brandon, and Treyton and Bailea Plummer; and many friends.

Jeff has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri.

The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the Church in Mound City.

His inurnment will be later at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help with final expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories