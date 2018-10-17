Jeffery E. Teague
January 23, 1965 - October 13, 2018
Jeffery E. Teague 53, Blue Springs, Missouri died Saturday October 13, 2018. Born January 23, 1965, San Diego, CA. Preceded in death by father, Chester Teague, and 1 brother. Survivors include wife, Susan "Darlene" Teague, mother, Shirley Shersen, step daughter, Jennifer Ridinger, grandchildren, T'Pina and William, and 3 sisters. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Jeff Teague memorial fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or on his obituary under funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com
