Jeffery Lance Canterbury 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born July 2, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Lucy & Lawrence Canterbury. Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Timothy Canterbury, sisters, Melody, and Diana Canterbury. Survivors include: wife Tammy Canterbury, sons: Dustin (Dori) Waggoner, Dustin, Kyle, Ryan, Brandon, and Heath Canterbury, daughters, Kirstin Canterbury, Jennifer Hughes, and Bobbie Jo Tracey. brothers, Dale (Jill) Canterbury, and Terry Canterbury, sisters, Marie (Tony) Wood, Cherry Donahoo, and April D. Canterbury, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jeff will be sadly missed by his wife and family. He was a good father to his children and they loved him dearly. He was the best dad a girl could ask for and he did what ever he could for his family no matter what it took. He helped anyone anytime he could. He would say to his children to teach your children two things in life, One; to love Lord with all your heart & two: to have a compassion for others. The family will receive friends from 9-11 am Saturday with a memorial services following at 11:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021 Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.