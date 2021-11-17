Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jeffery Lance Canterbury, 61

Jeffery Lance Canterbury 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:47 PM

Jeffery Lance Canterbury 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born July 2, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Lucy & Lawrence Canterbury. Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Timothy Canterbury, sisters, Melody, and Diana Canterbury. Survivors include: wife Tammy Canterbury, sons: Dustin (Dori) Waggoner, Dustin, Kyle, Ryan, Brandon, and Heath Canterbury, daughters, Kirstin Canterbury, Jennifer Hughes, and Bobbie Jo Tracey. brothers, Dale (Jill) Canterbury, and Terry Canterbury, sisters, Marie (Tony) Wood, Cherry Donahoo, and April D. Canterbury, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jeff will be sadly missed by his wife and family. He was a good father to his children and they loved him dearly. He was the best dad a girl could ask for and he did what ever he could for his family no matter what it took. He helped anyone anytime he could. He would say to his children to teach your children two things in life, One; to love Lord with all your heart & two: to have a compassion for others. The family will receive friends from 9-11 am Saturday with a memorial services following at 11:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021 Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories