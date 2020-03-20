Clear
Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr., 62

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr.
1957 – 2020

Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr.,62, of Cameron, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1957 in North Bend, Oregon.
Jeffery was a 1976 graduate of Cameron High School and was a quality control manager at Nelle’s Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by his father Ross Cooper, and stepfather Bobby Crews.
Jeff is survived by: daughter, Janelle (Dan) Martin, Hamilton, MO; sons Jeffery Jr. (Katherine) McElroy, Hamilton, MO; James McElroy, Kansas City, MO.; mother, Carol Buntin Crews, Cameron; brothers Timothy (Jetta) McElroy, John (Susan) Crews both of Cameron and 15 grandchildren. Additional survivors Heather Mammen, Chillicothe, MO and Jeffery Caldwell, Winston, MO.
Graveside Service: 3:00 March 25, 2020 Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Mo. Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM Poland-Thompson Chapel. Memorial donations to Monroe Cemetery.
Online condolenceswww.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.

A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
