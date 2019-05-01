Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jeffrey Alan Smith, 60, of Elwood, Kansas

The Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 1:00 pm, at the V.F.W. hall, Wathena, Kansas. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jeffrey's Obituary
Jeffrey Alan Smith, 60, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 in a Saint Joseph Hospital. He was born April 20, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Sondra & Gary Smith. He graduated from Mid-Buchanan high school, and worked at Flynn Glass of Kansas City for 35 years as a Glazer. He enjoyed arrowhead and rock collection, mushroom hunting, fishing and anything in the outdoors. He was a member of Glazer Union 558, of Kansas City. He is survived by his companion of many years, Connie Smith of Elwood, KS, sons, Paul (Cheri) Smith, Luke Smith, and Heath Smith, sister, Beth (Dennis) Keith, Faucett, MO, and grandchildren, Vaida and Andrew. The Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 1:00 pm, at the V.F.W. hall, Wathena, Kansas. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events