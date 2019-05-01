Jeffrey's Obituary

Jeffrey Alan Smith, 60, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 in a Saint Joseph Hospital. He was born April 20, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Sondra & Gary Smith. He graduated from Mid-Buchanan high school, and worked at Flynn Glass of Kansas City for 35 years as a Glazer. He enjoyed arrowhead and rock collection, mushroom hunting, fishing and anything in the outdoors. He was a member of Glazer Union 558, of Kansas City. He is survived by his companion of many years, Connie Smith of Elwood, KS, sons, Paul (Cheri) Smith, Luke Smith, and Heath Smith, sister, Beth (Dennis) Keith, Faucett, MO, and grandchildren, Vaida and Andrew. The Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 1:00 pm, at the V.F.W. hall, Wathena, Kansas. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.