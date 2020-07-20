Jeffrey Allen Campbell, 54

Jeffery Allen Campbell, 54, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.

A private family goodbye was held on Saturday at the Turner Family Funeral Home , in Maysville, Mo.

Inurnment will follow at a later date.

Jeffery was born in Cameron, Mo. to George William and Norma May (Zans) Campbell on January 23, 1966.

He went to High School in Maysville,and graduated in 1984.

Jeffrery work for many years as a lift operator in the railroad.

He loved his grandkids, and nieces and nephews immensely, and liked to fish and hunt.

He was a tough dude, but he cherished his beloved wife Toni.

Jeffery served his country nobly in the United States Army, receiving many commendations.

He is survived by the love of his life, Dolores “Toni” Campbell, of the home, mother, Norma M. Campbell, chidren, Jillian Olsson, and Andrew Olsson, siblings, Brian (Pam) Campbell, Annnette (Milo) Comstock, and Jenny (Pat) Smith, five grandchildren, James Olsson, Adrianna Cooley, Pasleigh Cooley, Easton Olsson, and Tailynn Olsson, many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Campbell, and sister Melissa Dawn Campbell.

Memorials: love offering to the family