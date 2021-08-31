Clear
Jeffrey D Moore, 55

Jeffrey D Moore, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 18, 1966 in St. Joseph, son of Merle "Lynn" and Harold Moore. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1984. Jeffrey was preceded in death by father, Harold Doyle Moore, mother, Merle "Lynn" Moore. Survivors include, brother, Jamie (Dee Bailey) Moore, sister, Melissa Kennedy, son, Destin Noland of Lexington, MO, and his companion, Betty. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Moore will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Jeffrey Moore Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
