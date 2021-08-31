Jeffrey D Moore, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 18, 1966 in St. Joseph, son of Merle "Lynn" and Harold Moore. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1984. Jeffrey was preceded in death by father, Harold Doyle Moore, mother, Merle "Lynn" Moore. Survivors include, brother, Jamie (Dee Bailey) Moore, sister, Melissa Kennedy, son, Destin Noland of Lexington, MO, and his companion, Betty. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Moore will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Jeffrey Moore Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:42 PM
