Jeffrey Dale Curran, 39

Jeffery Dale Curran, 39, Fillmore, MO, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home in Fillmore, MO. He was born July 31, 1980 to Edward & Vickie (Dickson) Curran.

Jeff graduated from North Andrew High School in 1998. He loved sports and excelled at football at North Andrew High School. Jeff was a die-hard Raiders fan along with his brother Matthew and Matthew's two oldest sons.

He first became an RN in 2000. He worked mainly in the ICU at Heartland Regional Medical Hospital. He also worked a flight nurse for Life Net Air Medical Services, serving Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Because of his father's illness he then went to work in Liberty, MO at the Mosaic Life Care Surgery Center and it later became Saint Luke’s Surgery Center Shoal Creek.

He is survived by his mother, Vickie Curran, Fillmore MO; children, Madison, Emma, and Jackson Curran all of the home; brothers, John Curran, of Independence, MO; and Matthew and (Marissa) Curran of Guilford, MO; and the mother of his children, Kerrie Curran of Fillmore, MO. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Edward Curran, his paternal grandparents Francis and Ida May Curran, and his maternal grandparents William and Lucille Dickson.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Memorials are suggested to The Wounded Warriors Foundation.