Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44

Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, of Cameron, passed away September 4, 2021. Jeff was born October 15, 1976 in Cameron.

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 1:34 PM

Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, of Cameron, passed away September 4, 2021. Jeff was born October 15, 1976 in Cameron.

Jeff was a 1995 graduate of Cameron High School. He was employed as a contractor/supervisor for Evergy Power Plant Iatan in Weston, MO.

Jeff is survived by: daughters, Brittany Seitz, Cameron, MO, Lexi Seitz and Dani Seitz, both of Lathrop, MO; son, Jordan Bennett, St. Joseph, MO; parents, Tom and Annette Young, Cameron, MO; step-brother Brenton Young, Lees Summit, MO; step-sister, Erin Thomas, Kearney, MO; companion/dog, Sassi, and his loving support team of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 2:00-6:00 PM Friday September 10, 2021 at Venue 310, 310 N. Main Street, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, please bring a picture, memory or song on Friday.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm and breezy conditions are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories