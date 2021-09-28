Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, of Cameron, passed away September 4, 2021. Jeff was born October 15, 1976 in Cameron.

Jeff was a 1995 graduate of Cameron High School. He was employed as a contractor/supervisor for Evergy Power Plant Iatan in Weston, MO.

Jeff is survived by: daughters, Brittany Seitz, Cameron, MO, Lexi Seitz and Dani Seitz, both of Lathrop, MO; son, Jordan Bennett, St. Joseph, MO; parents, Tom and Annette Young, Cameron, MO; step-brother Brenton Young, Lees Summit, MO; step-sister, Erin Thomas, Kearney, MO; companion/dog, Sassi, and his loving support team of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 2:00-6:00 PM Friday September 10, 2021 at Venue 310, 310 N. Main Street, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, please bring a picture, memory or song on Friday.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.